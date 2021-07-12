Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. The Company’s products include filters, capacitors, thermistors, resistors, noise suppression components, coils, piezoelectric sound components, power supplies, sensors, hybrid integrated circuit (IC), and microwave components. It sells its products to electronics companies for use as components in telecommunication, computer, audio, video, automotive electronics, and other electronic products. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho cut Murata Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Murata Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murata Manufacturing will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

