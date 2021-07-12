Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mplx by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE:MPLX opened at $29.86 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.60) EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.