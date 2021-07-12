Motorsport Games Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 12th (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Motorsport Games’ (NASDAQ:MSGM) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 12th. Motorsport Games had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $12.96 on Monday. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.