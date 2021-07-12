Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ILIAY. HSBC upgraded shares of iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of iliad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

ILIAY opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67. iliad has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.3357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 3.84%.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

