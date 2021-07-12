Morgan Stanley Raises U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target to $10.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 578,740 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth about $6,319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 460,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 36.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 450,596 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.