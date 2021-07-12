Morgan Stanley Increases IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $135.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INFO. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.11.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in IHS Markit by 603.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 123,621 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in IHS Markit by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 162.3% in the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

