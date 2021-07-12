Morgan Stanley Boosts Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $17.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,538,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,414,684. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

