Monolith Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $5.37 million and $1,120.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00052467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.00894464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

