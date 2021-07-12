Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.75 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.75 million and $28,896.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.91 or 0.00625722 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

