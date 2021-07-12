Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,684 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.02 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

