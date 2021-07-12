Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44. Moncler has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

