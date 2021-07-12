Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44. Moncler has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

