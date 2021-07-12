Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post sales of $30.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $72.50 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $6.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 343.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $52.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $80.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 40,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,104,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,201,769 shares in the company, valued at $77,018,806.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 240,852 shares of company stock worth $1,986,584. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,774 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 2,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 846,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 815,631 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,864,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 715,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 627,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

