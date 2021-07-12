MML Investors Services LLC Sells 780 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

