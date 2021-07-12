MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 41.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Graco by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 90,707.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 182,322 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 83,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Graco by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $77.68 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.42 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

