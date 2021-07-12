MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 56,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.35.

Charter Communications stock opened at $736.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $697.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.87 and a 1 year high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

