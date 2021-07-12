MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Humana by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Humana by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Humana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 63,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.26.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $455.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $441.89. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

