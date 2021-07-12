MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,821 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

