MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 25,237 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 198.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $78.19 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $78.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

