Mizuho Trims DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price to $123.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $146.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $290.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 23,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

