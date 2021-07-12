Miura Global Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Repligen comprises about 1.9% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $204.15. 997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,518. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $120.12 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.