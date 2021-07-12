Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 250,000 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mission Produce stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. 424,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at $314,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

