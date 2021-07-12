Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Capitalization Hits $28.11 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $28.11 million and approximately $585,116.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $51.23 or 0.00154566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00044507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00113652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00160704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,207.23 or 1.00194124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.01 or 0.00953483 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 548,710 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

