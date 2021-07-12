Mirrored Tesla Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $29.07 million and $290,524.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for about $689.66 or 0.02093946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Tesla alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00112384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00158900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,926.24 or 0.99970239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.52 or 0.00961000 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 42,158 coins. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Tesla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.