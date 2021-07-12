Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Reaches $360.68 on Top Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $360.68 or 0.01101691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $35.95 million and $20,559.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00110296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00160941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,792.15 or 1.00162255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.37 or 0.00957173 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 99,685 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

