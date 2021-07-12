Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $213,000 Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,699 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $73.55 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

