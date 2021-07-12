Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $205,000 in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,204,000 after buying an additional 5,898,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,817 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,274 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 79.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,897 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

ETRN stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

