Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $185,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 272,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 67,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

