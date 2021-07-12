Minereum Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $56,402.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.10 or 0.00920300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,695,175 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

