Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ MDWT opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 million and a PE ratio of -9.04. Midwest has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.69.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Midwest will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,161,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the first quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

