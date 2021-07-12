Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 190.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $180.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $108.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.