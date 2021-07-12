MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 4.6%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.20. 48,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,349,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.40 and a beta of 3.93.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter worth $274,000. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

