Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

