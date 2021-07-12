Micro Focus International (MFGP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/8/2021 – Micro Focus International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/8/2021 – Micro Focus International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/29/2021 – Micro Focus International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/24/2021 – Micro Focus International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Micro Focus International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2021 – Micro Focus International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Micro Focus International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – Micro Focus International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Micro Focus International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/21/2021 – Micro Focus International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

NYSE MFGP traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 34,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93. Micro Focus International plc has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

