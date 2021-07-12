Michael Parris Sells 20,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WRAP) Director Michael Parris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $170,600.00.

NYSE WRAP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.93. 227,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,843. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.