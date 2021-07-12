Michael Geraci Sells 6,890 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NYSE:IIN) Stock

IntriCon Co. (NYSE:IIN) VP Michael Geraci sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $140,693.80.

Shares of IIN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 51,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,810. IntriCon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

