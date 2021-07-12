MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 435,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $7.38 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

