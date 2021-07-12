MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:CXH opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

