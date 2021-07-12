MFS Government Markets Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of MGF opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $4.79.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
