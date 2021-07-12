MFS Government Markets Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of MGF opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

