MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.73 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 290,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 235,750 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

