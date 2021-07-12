Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meta Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of CASH opened at $50.64 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

