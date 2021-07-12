Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will report sales of $271.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.40 million and the lowest is $267.50 million. Medpace posted sales of $205.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of MEDP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.78. 116,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.64. Medpace has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,140,183. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,157,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,281,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 188,906 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.