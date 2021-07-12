McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Wallace Capital Management Inc.

Wallace Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.39. The company had a trading volume of 57,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,379. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

