Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 252,637 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

