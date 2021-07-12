Matrix AI Network Price Hits $0.0250 on Top Exchanges (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00395259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.