Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,434 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.