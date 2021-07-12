Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $148,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 49,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 87,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,330,000 after purchasing an additional 236,793 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $124.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.91. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,489 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

