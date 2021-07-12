Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 34 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 226.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $255,253,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $627.19 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.63 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.20.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.