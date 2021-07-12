Martin Mucci Sells 30,121 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PAYX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.69. 68,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $112.13.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.