Martin Mucci Sells 30,121 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
PAYX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.69. 68,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $112.13.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
