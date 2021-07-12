Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after buying an additional 148,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.56.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $142.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $142.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

