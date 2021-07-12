Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 30,594 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,594 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,000. Target makes up 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $249.72. 8,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.56. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.42 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,571. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.